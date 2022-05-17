RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered and shot in broad daylight [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Despite being shot, the deceased tried to speed off but the gunman kept firing, killing the driver on the spot

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.
More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

More information has emerged on the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

Recommended articles

CCTV footage showed how Njoroge’s assailant blatantly fired shots towards the Honda CRV he was driving, leaving him in a pool of blood.

He had just dropped a woman with a baby at Mirema Springs apartments when a white Toyota sedan parked across the driveway, obstructing him

The street was clear and on the video, only one lady could be seen walking near the scene of the crime, unbeknownst of what would transpire in the seconds that followed.

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.
More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu. Pulse Live Kenya

The CCTV footage captured the gunman approaching Njoroge’s Honda CRV from the opposite direction and after obtaining a clear line of sight, the attacker drew his pistol and fired several rounds.

Despite being shot, the deceased tried to speed off as shown by the vehicle’s jerk movements but the gunman kept firing, killing the driver on the spot.

He was then seen fleeing the crime scene and jumping into the white Toyota getaway car.

The attacker’s identity was not captured because he was dressed in a black cap that hide his face from the cameras.

According to police, the deceased was just shot in the chest. Six 9-mm expended cartridges, four mobile phones, and the deceased's personal items, including nine identity cards, were seized at the site, according to a police report.

It is not clear who murdered Njoroge or what their motive was.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya Kwanza leaders hit at Azimio saying they are just after constitutional changes

Kenya Kwanza leaders hit at Azimio saying they are just after constitutional changes

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered and shot in broad daylight [Video]

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered and shot in broad daylight [Video]

Villager interrupts burial of Rigathi Gachagua's brother to ask for money [Video]

Villager interrupts burial of Rigathi Gachagua's brother to ask for money [Video]

Ledama explains why Kalonzo might rejoin Azimio

Ledama explains why Kalonzo might rejoin Azimio

Playing their song was a show of love - Raila responds to Sauti Sol

Playing their song was a show of love - Raila responds to Sauti Sol

Officer who woke up from 9-month coma, only to find he was dismissed from NPS

Officer who woke up from 9-month coma, only to find he was dismissed from NPS

Ruto reacts to Martha Karua's selection as Raila's running mate

Ruto reacts to Martha Karua's selection as Raila's running mate

Another suspect arrested after brutal murder of KIMC student Purity Wangechi

Another suspect arrested after brutal murder of KIMC student Purity Wangechi

DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

DP Ruto's bodyguard nursing injuries after falling off speeding vehicle [Video]

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

Kenyan government will bury bodies of coronavirus victims if not picked within 24 hrs - Chief Pathologist Johansen Oduor

Kibaki's trusted staffers lose jobs

Former President Mwai Kibaki