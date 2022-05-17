CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered and shot in broad daylight [Video]

CCTV footage showed how Njoroge’s assailant blatantly fired shots towards the Honda CRV he was driving, leaving him in a pool of blood.

He had just dropped a woman with a baby at Mirema Springs apartments when a white Toyota sedan parked across the driveway, obstructing him

The street was clear and on the video, only one lady could be seen walking near the scene of the crime, unbeknownst of what would transpire in the seconds that followed.

Pulse Live Kenya

The CCTV footage captured the gunman approaching Njoroge’s Honda CRV from the opposite direction and after obtaining a clear line of sight, the attacker drew his pistol and fired several rounds.

Despite being shot, the deceased tried to speed off as shown by the vehicle’s jerk movements but the gunman kept firing, killing the driver on the spot.

He was then seen fleeing the crime scene and jumping into the white Toyota getaway car.

The attacker’s identity was not captured because he was dressed in a black cap that hide his face from the cameras.

According to police, the deceased was just shot in the chest. Six 9-mm expended cartridges, four mobile phones, and the deceased's personal items, including nine identity cards, were seized at the site, according to a police report.