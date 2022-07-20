RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

House help who stole Sh4M from CAS arrested at witchdoctor's home

Denis Mwangi

DCI detectives were unbothered by the spells and proceeded to arrest the suspect who had by now closed her eyes in the hope that the witchdoctor's chants would work

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have arrested a woman who was accused of stealing Sh4 million in cash from her employer.

Miriam Mwelu was working for Treasury CAS Nelson Gaichuhie and had been on the run until Tuesday when officers arrested her during a visit to a witch doctor who promised her protection from the DCI.

According to a statement from the sleuths, the raid was conducted by the Elite Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau (CRIB) supported by the Special Services Unit (SSU).

Sh1.57 million cash and jewellery recovered from Miriam Mwelu

The suspect identified as Miriam Mwelu, who was accompanied by her partner Timothy Akoi, was found at a renowned witch doctor’s house in Gachie, Kiambu County, where Mwelu had gone to seek protection from our men.

The detectives arrived in time as the suspect was being immersed in a basin containing a concoction of blood drawn from a dead fowl, whose features resembled those of a cockerel. Upon noticing the detectives, the elderly witch doctor pronounced endless incantations in an attempt to keep them at bay,” read the statement in part.

However, the detectives were unbothered and proceeded to arrest the suspect who had closed her eyes in hope that the spells would work.

She couldn’t come to terms with reality after the in-charge of the operation told her ‘mama bado tuko hapa vaa nguo twende’,” the statement continued.

At the scene, police recovered paraphernalia forming part of the witch doctor’s tools of trade including horns, feathers and cowrie shells.

Witchcraft paraphanelia recovered from the raid
Witchcraft paraphanelia recovered from the raid

Later, the suspect led the detectives to her parents home in Ithanga, Murang’a county, where Sh1.57million was recovered. Also recovered was the jewellery which had been stolen from the Treasury CAS’ house.

DCI is cautioning criminals who have committed crimes not to waste time seeking the services of wizards, to protect them from our officers. Detectives rely on actionable intelligence supported forensically through science that cannot be challenged by the dark powers of a witch doctor,” the Directorate warned.

Denis Mwangi

