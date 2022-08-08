Detectives reunite stolen baby and mother in a quick operation

Dorcas Kivuva could not hide the joy of holding her baby whom she had lost to a woman who had identified herself as Betty.

According to the DCI, Kivuva had just been discharged from hospital and was having a meal in a hotel before she left for home.

Her presence was however noted by the mysterious woman who identified herself as Betty and congratulated Kivuva for her new born.

“Dorcas Kivuva had just been discharged from Thika Level V hospital after being blessed with a beautiful baby girl, and was having a meal at a nearby hotel before heading home.

"While at the hotel, a woman who was close by identified herself as Betty and engaged her in a conversation, marveling at the little beautiful angel as she thanked God for such a fulfilling miracle," the DCI said in a statement.

Unbeknownst to Kivuva, the woman who engaged her in a long conversation on the joy of motherhood, was trying to gain her confidence by invoking the name of God.

The woman vanished after Kivuva handed her the baby, leaving the new mother in tears, just moments after she was all smiles. She reported the matter at Thika Police Station where officers immediately swung into action.

The suspect was found in Muranga County where she had sought cover. Accompanied by gender officers, the baby was reunited with her mother while the suspect who was identified as Joy Wamaitha was arrested and is in detention awaiting trial.

