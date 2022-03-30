RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Couple arrested in connection with murder of 3-year-old

The body was discovered burned and severely bruised

Jackson Ngui and his wife Phylis Njeri were arrested as they attempted to cross over to Tanzania. Image: DCI/Twitter
Phylis Njeri and Jackson Ngui are now facing murder charges following the death of three-year-old baby David Ndung’u.

The two, were arrested by authorities from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Illasit village, Kajiado County, near the Kenya-Tanzania border. They are alleged to have burned and tortured the baby in the presence of his six year old brother, Peter Ndung’u.

Once they discovered David had died, the two rushed to dump the baby at Mama Lucy Kibaki hospital. The brothers had been left under the care of Njeri, before their mother Maureen Njoki, left the country for Saudi Arabia in November 2021.

Njeri received the news and announced it on social media, which triggered an online outrage with Kenyans seeking justice for the boy.

Phylis Njeri was arrested as she attempted to cross over to Tanzania. Image: DCI/Twitter
“Further forensic analysis conducted at the couple’s house in Kwa Maji area within Mowlem, in Kamukunji sub-county, revealed that the baby was killed in the house before being dumped at Mama Lucy Kibaki’s Hospital mortuary.” said DCI boss George Kinoti.

Detectives also seized a whip that was used to assault Peter. “Upon realising the gravity of their actions, the murderous couple desperately attempted to seek medication at local chemists but the little angel was long gone,” read a statement from the DCI.

A postmortem report indicated that David’s body had severe burns in both hands, legs and buttocks. It also had fresh injuries in the neck, back and face.

The two suspects are currently being transferred to Nairobi where they will be arraigned in court.

Couple arrested in connection with murder of 3-year-old

