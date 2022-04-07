Alfred Mutua hints at exiting Azimio, cites marginalization

The Machakos Governor claims the Raila Odinga-led coalition lacks inclusivity and ha has considered the Kenya Kwanza invitation.

Dr Mutua, whose second term as county boss ends in August, hinted at joining Dr Ruto's coalition noting that the DP’s troops have been after him for some time now.

“There is the option of joining Kenya Kwanza. I saw a missed call this morning from Deputy President William Ruto. I haven’t spoken to him, his people have been calling me for the last couple of weeks,” Governor Mutua conveyed.

Alfred Mutua and other leaders addressing the press photo (Alfred Mutua twitter) Pulse Live Kenya

He added: “That idea of a Tuju-led secretariat... we saw in the news... We were told he will be deputized by someone from Wiper, ODM and Jubilee, so they are the ones who will be making decisions for Azimio.” he stated.

We want to be respected - Governor Mutua

Dr Mutua has revived talk of his presidential ambition. He is also considering a third coalition with Muungano, Kenya Reform Party, CCU, DAP-K, PPT, NARC, and Maendeleo Democratic Party which will be named Mwanzo Mpya.