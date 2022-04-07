RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Alfred Mutua hints at exiting Azimio, cites marginalization

Amos Robi

I could revive my presidential ambition - Governor Alfred Mutua

Alfred Mutua and other leaders addressing the press photo (Alfred Mutua twitter)
Alfred Mutua and other leaders addressing the press photo (Alfred Mutua twitter)

Maendeleo Chap Chap party leader Dr Alfred Mutua says Deputy President William Ruto has been courting him following word of division in the Azimio la Umoja coalition.

The Machakos Governor claims the Raila Odinga-led coalition lacks inclusivity and ha has considered the Kenya Kwanza invitation.

Dr Mutua, whose second term as county boss ends in August, hinted at joining Dr Ruto's coalition noting that the DP’s troops have been after him for some time now.

“There is the option of joining Kenya Kwanza. I saw a missed call this morning from Deputy President William Ruto. I haven’t spoken to him, his people have been calling me for the last couple of weeks,” Governor Mutua conveyed.

He added: “That idea of a Tuju-led secretariat... we saw in the news... We were told he will be deputized by someone from Wiper, ODM and Jubilee, so they are the ones who will be making decisions for Azimio.” he stated.

Dr Mutua has revived talk of his presidential ambition. He is also considering a third coalition with Muungano, Kenya Reform Party, CCU, DAP-K, PPT, NARC, and Maendeleo Democratic Party which will be named Mwanzo Mpya.

“We want to be treated with respect because we are doing this for Raila Odinga and we will not agree to be tricked and played, have our party excluded from the ballot, I also have an option of renewing my presidential bid. It is not that I am lost of options,” he stated.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

