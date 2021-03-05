The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared Mr Majimbo Kalasinga the Member of Parliament elect for Kabuchai Constituency.

Majimbo who ran on a Ford Kenya ticket had a landslide victory after garnering 19,274 votes against his closest challenger and United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Evans Kakai, who managed 6,455 votes.

In other by-elections held across the country for Members of County Assembly,

Anthony Nzuki of UDA won the London ward seat with 1,707 votes against Francis Njoroge of Jubilee who came in second with 1,385 votes.

Kiamokama Ward seat in Kisii County was won by ODM’s Malack Mainya after garnering 1,907 votes against PED’s Daniel Ondabu who came in second with 1,257 votes.

Sabastian Muli of Wiper Party has been elected the new Kitise/Kithuki MCA after garnering 3,892 votes.

Virginia Wamaitha garnered 3,955 votes to clinch the Hell’s Gate ward seat with her closest challenger and UDA candidate Jonathan Warothe coming in second with 2,742 votes.

Lucy Ngendo Chomba of Jubilee Party won the Huruma Ward by-election with 2,498 votes against Peter Kimani of TND who came in second with 1,147 votes.