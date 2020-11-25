Jubilee politician Francis Mureithi Wambugu was on Tuesday arrested over a Sh300 million scam.

The former Embakasi East aspirant is accused of obtaining the money under false pretenses between April and November 2016.

Eritrean national Haile Menkerios, the complainant, stated that Mr Mureithi offered to help him secure a tender at the Department of Defence (DoD) headquarters for the supply of foodstuff.

Mr Mureithi issued a Local Purchase Order (LPO) supply sugar, maize, rice and beans to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF).

"We launched investigations and established that the complainant was indeed swindled of the cash on pretext that he was able to secure more contracts," Parklands Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) boss David Chebii stated.

The MP will on Wednesday be formally charged obtaining money by false pretenses, uttering false documents and money laundering.