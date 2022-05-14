Gov't pathologist announces results of fresh autopsy on Memusi Sankok

Dr Oduor, who performed the autopsy at Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru, said that the procedure had found out that the body of Memusi had internal and external injuries related to a gun.

Diverse findings were established in reference to the autopsy conducted at Longisa Hospital in Bomet had indicated on May 3, a day after he died compared to the recent reports on the forensic pathology.

The head of Homicide department at DCI, Samuel Nyoguto and Dr Oduor disclosed that they found the bullet entered through the left side of Memusi's head just above the ear, and exited from the right side.

“The shot-gun is also 69cm long and it is shorter than the boy’s left hand and this, therefore, shows it is possible he may have shot himself. However, we cannot rule out the possibility that he was shot by someone else.

“His hand has been dusted, and the debris will be subjected to investigations. If the boy shot himself, the gun should have left some traces of powder,” investigators stated.

On May 2, after an alarm raised by the family, the police had rushed to the family’s residency only to pronounce him dead. Cops who arrived at the scene revealed that the teenager had shot himself using a pistol on his chin, dying on the spot.

The DCI based in Narok had been quick to act and on questioning the MP, it was established that the pistol used was his licensed firearm.

A few weeks later after the incident, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, is planning to charge Sankok for breaching the law on handling a firearm as a licensed gun holder.