Election was decided on Monday - Lee Kinyanjui's statement sparks debate

According to the county boss, the contest ended when the two leading presidential candidates, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM party leader Raila Odinga picked their running mates.

Odinga who will be flying the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Alliance ticket settled on Martha Karua while Ruto picked Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua as his deputy.

Kinyanjui opined that by nominating Karua, Odinga pulled a master-move that saw him win over the undecided voters in the Mt Kenya region and putting him on course to win the contest.

"Any seasoned observer will tell you that this election was decided on Monday when the top coalitions named their running mates. Interestingly, the Mt Kenya region, with over 7 million votes, had the highest undecided block pending the Monday declaration.

"The choice of the respective running mates was the much-awaited signal for the undecided Mt Kenya voters, who constitute the biggest chunk. That Martha Karua has carried the hopes and aspirations of the region is a no-brainer.

"From women, church and the youth, hope is loading. The nation has longed for a marthaly and hygienic political discourse devoid of drama and pettiness. She has ably captured the mood of a nation hungry for change," read the governor’s statement in part.

Mixed reactions

Netizens weighed in on the matter with some dismissing the governor and challenging him to focus on retaining his seat that has attracted the interest of UDA’s Susan Kihika.

Tobby Muthondu G opined that nothing has changed as Ruto would still trounce Raila in the region writing: “No change of dynamics in Martha karua support base, 43k votes plus some sympathy votes here n there she will hit like 200k.”

"Boss, si kwanza ujue vile itarudi” fired Robert Kamau.

“Let people not joke with the Mountain! Governor tetea Nakuru kwanza,,mlima ni telezi, doesn't need spokesmen!” noted Henry Gichuri.

A section agreed with the governor, noting that Karua is slowly but steadily helping Odinga narrow DP Ruto’s lead in the Mount Kenya region.

“Absolutely Martha is changing central Kenya for truth and justice. All the lies spoken before is being neutralized opening the mind of people for better and accurate decision come August,” quipped one Stephen Kabuga.

Pulse Live Kenya

“The Naming of running Mates changed the Whole Conversation about Mt Kenya,” added another user with the moniker, Darsil254Media.

“We are focusing on the future, Fresh and vibrant leadership. Martha karua was the game changer in Mt Kenya,” noted John Mwangi Kamau.

Pulse Live Kenya