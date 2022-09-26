RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

6-storey building collapses, many feared trapped

Denis Mwangi

Governor Wamatangi was driving to work when he rushed to join the residents in rescuing those trapped in the rubble.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022
Governor Kimani Wamatangi at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022

As Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi was driving to work on Monday, he was forced to divert his vehicle after receiving news of a tragedy that had struck residents of Kirigiti area in Kiambu Town.

Recommended articles

A multi-storey building that was under construction had collapsed with many feared trapped inside.

Devastating news this morning! I was driving to the office this morning, and was diverted to the site of a building under construction that collapsed at Kirigiti in Kiambu Town,” he said, sharing photos of the scene.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022
Governor Kimani Wamatangi at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 Governor Kimani Wamatangi at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Wamatangi joined the residents in rescuing those trapped in the rubble.

First responders were also called to the scene to help with the rescue efforts and rush those injured to the nearest hospital.

Rescue and search efforts undergoing at Kirigiti collapsed six-storeyed building. Several people have already been pulled out of the rubble and rushed to the hospital. Sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries.

Through the combined efforts of the Kiambu County Fire and Disaster Management Department, Kenya Police, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Red Cross and volunteers, the search continues for those trapped under the debris,” he said.

The scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022
The scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 First responders at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya
First responders at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022
First responders at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 First responders at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

This is a developing story...

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto's directive on SGR takes effect

Ruto's directive on SGR takes effect

6-storey building collapses, many feared trapped

6-storey building collapses, many feared trapped

2 powerful aides that will make or break Ruto's legacy

2 powerful aides that will make or break Ruto's legacy

Ruto orders crackdown on Pokot bandits

Ruto orders crackdown on Pokot bandits

James Wokabi wraps it up at Capital FM after 18 years

James Wokabi wraps it up at Capital FM after 18 years

Atwoli outlines why MPs need hefty salaries and allowances

Atwoli outlines why MPs need hefty salaries and allowances

5 Killed in grisly accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

5 Killed in grisly accident along Nairobi-Mombasa highway

Ruto assembles 40 clergymen to cleanse State House before moving in

Ruto assembles 40 clergymen to cleanse State House before moving in

Rigathi Gachagua mourns elder brother with emotional message

Rigathi Gachagua mourns elder brother with emotional message

Trending

President William Ruto in UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Why attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was a tough choice for Ruto

FBI officers effecting an arrest

Kenyan pleads guilty to Sh12 billion fraud in US

A bowl of cooking oil

10 cooking oil brands suspended by KEBS [List]

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua visited officers from the Presidential Escort Unit at Nairobi West Hspital after they were involved in a road accident.

Presidential escort officers hospitalised after road accident [Photos]