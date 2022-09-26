6-storey building collapses, many feared trapped

A multi-storey building that was under construction had collapsed with many feared trapped inside.

“Devastating news this morning! I was driving to the office this morning, and was diverted to the site of a building under construction that collapsed at Kirigiti in Kiambu Town,” he said, sharing photos of the scene.

Governor Kimani Wamatangi at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

Governor Wamatangi joined the residents in rescuing those trapped in the rubble.

First responders were also called to the scene to help with the rescue efforts and rush those injured to the nearest hospital.

“Rescue and search efforts undergoing at Kirigiti collapsed six-storeyed building. Several people have already been pulled out of the rubble and rushed to the hospital. Sadly, some are feared to have succumbed to their injuries.

“Through the combined efforts of the Kiambu County Fire and Disaster Management Department, Kenya Police, Kenya Defence Forces, Kenya Red Cross and volunteers, the search continues for those trapped under the debris,” he said.

First responders at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

First responders at the scene where a six-storey building collapsed in Kirigiti, Kiambu on September 26, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya