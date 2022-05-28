RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Joho lights up Azimio rally with audio clips of DP Ruto

Charles Ouma

Amid cheers from his elated supporters, Joho played two audio clips of DP Ruto

File image of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and ODM leader Raila Odinga on the campaign trail
File image of Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho and ODM leader Raila Odinga on the campaign trail

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho on Friday caused a stir at an Azimio campaign rally when he played an audio clip of Deputy President William Ruto.

Joho accused Ruto of double standards, noting that the UDA Party leader is a dishonest man who keeps changing his lies depending on who he is addressing.

The Mombasa County boss noted that the same Ruto who is promising Coast residents to relocate port operations back to Mombasa is the same politician who promised to expand the inland port in Naivasha to create more employment opportunities.

Joho recounted that when he opposed the relocation of port operations from Mombasa to Naivasha, the DP was on the frontline dismissing Joho as illiterate.

He played a clip of Ruto campaigning in Kisauni on July 7, 2017 when Ruto asked the crowd how it would be possible to move a seaport to a place with no water body before dismissing Joho as a busybody.

"They are cons and they are conning the people of Mombasa that the port wants to be moved to Naivasha. Is there a difference between people who never went to school and those who bought their certificates? We can't move the port to Naivasha, that will not happen.

“Your governor says the Jubilee government wants to move the port to Naivasha. How can a port be transferred to a place that does not have water? He is saying that because he has little education," the DP is heard stating in the audio clip.

Deputy President William Ruto and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho
Deputy President William Ruto and Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho Pulse Live Kenya

Joho then played a second clip recorded on May 26, 2022 to drive his point home and in the clip, Ruto is heard admitting that indeed port operations had been relocated to Naivasha and promising to bring them back to Mombasa within six months if elected president.

"That railway will open Mombasa and we will return the port operations they moved to Naivasha so that it can benefit the people of Mombasa," DP Ruto stated during a campaign rally in Mombasa on Thursday, May 26, 2022.

The county boss concluded that Ruto is a seasoned liar with no stand and what he says is solely dependent on his interests at the time.

Charles Ouma

