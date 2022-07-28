Sh20K airtime & other hefty salaries politicians will earn in next govt

In the new guidelines, MPs and Senators will now earn a gross salary of Sh710,000 broken down as Sh426,000 gross salary, Sh150,000 house allowance and Sh134,000 as salary market adjustment.

Speakers of both houses will take home Sh1.16 million, their deputies Sh928,000 and leaders of the majority and minority Sh768,000.

Only committee chairpersons and members will take home sitting allowances after the SRC abolished sitting allowances for plenary sessions.

Currently, MPs receive Sh5,000 for attending plenary sessions, three days a week.

Committee chairpersons will be entitled to Sh15,000 per sitting up to a maximum of Sh240,000, their deputies Sh12,000 per sitting up to a maximum of Sh192,000 and members Sh7,500 up to a maximum of Sh120,000.

Every MP shall be provided with a motor vehicle reimbursement of Sh7,550,000 for the purchase of a not exceeding 3000cc, and car maintenance of Sh356,525 per month.

The legislators shall be reimbursed a claimable mileage of one return journey per a week from the National Assembly to his/her constituency office at the rate of Sh116.63 per kilometre.

President, Deputy President salaries

The president and deputy president's salaries were maintained at Sh1.4 million and Sh1.2 million respectively.

Cabinet Secretaries, Attorney General and Head of Public Service will take home Sh924,00.

Principal Secretaries, Police IG, NIS Director General will earn Sh765,188 while their deputies will earn Sh621,250 as well as the Director of Criminal Investigations.

County Government Salaries

Governors will take home Sh924,000, while their deputies will earn Sh621, 250 and members of the county executive committee Sh404, 250.