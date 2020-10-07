The High Court in Nairobi has nullified tyhe election of Gatundu North MP Wanjiku Kibe.

Justice Weldon Korir said Wanjiku's election as MP was illegal as she was at the time also a serving nominated MCA at the Kiambu County Assembly.

"I declare that the seat of the MP Hon Anne Wanjiku has become vacant," Justice Kori's judgement read in part.

The judge directed the ruling to be served on the Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi and the Registrar of Political Parties.

Muturi will have fourteen days to inform the IEBC of the vacancy unless the ruling is stayed by a higher court.