Homa Bay County assembly is now the third devolved unit to pass the Building Bridges Initiative (Constitutional Amendment) Bill 2020.

This comes after Kisumu and Siaya counties assemblies unanimously passed the Bill, a few days ago.

Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairman Wafula Chebukati submitted the draft Bill to the 47 counties for debate on January 26, 2021.

Siaya County Assembly was the first to pass the BBI (Constitutional Amendments) Bill.