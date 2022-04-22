How Kenyan leaders have mourned former President Kibaki

Deputy president William Ruto who was attending a political rally in Western Kenya described the late president as an outstanding economist and a great leader who the laid a solid foundation which the current leaders are building on.

Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila Odinga described Kibaki as an honest, transparent leader who wanted nothing but team spirit. Odinga served as prime minister under the grand coalition government between 2007-2012 where he was also the minister for roads and public works.

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka who was Kibaki’s vice president in his second term profiled the departed president as an iconic father figure who used language that kept the nation happy at all times.

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi in his condolence message described former president Kibaki as a pioneer industrialist stood firm in his beliefs & laid the foundation for the immense economic progress Kenyans enjoy.

"He was a man of great repute who participated in the struggle to liberate our country; He stood firm in his beliefs & laid the foundation for the immense economic progress Kenyans enjoy Indeed, the country has lost a great son, a pioneering industrialist and an outstanding economist," Mudavadi said in his statement.

Moses Wetangula who served under the foreign ministry in Kibaki's second term praised Kibaki terming him as the best president Kenya ever had saying he would be remembered as a pillar of contentintal peace.

"As his foreign minister I ran many missions to stabilize our restless neighbor Somalia and many other pockets of instability including the Congo," Wetangula stated.

Suna member of parliament Junet Mohammed mourned the late premier as a diligent and dedicated leader who grew the economy, pursued national reconciliation and saw the birth of a new constitution.