City Politician Ibrahim ‘Johnny’ Ahmed is Dead

Former Citizen TV News Anchor Hussein Mohamed, lawyer Donald Kipkorir and Ahmed Mohamed led Kenyans in mourning the sudden demise of former Kamukunji parliamentary aspirant Ibrahim 'Johnny' Ahmed.

Reports indicate that the City politician (Ibrahim 'Johnny' Ahmed) passed away on April 9, 2021, but the cause of his sudden death is yet to be established. Ibrahim who was also the Deputy Secretary-General at the Jamia Mosque, will be laid rest on Friday (Today).

Hussein Mohamed mourned Johnny with a message that reads; “Ina Lillahi wa Ina Ilayhi Rajicuun. May Allah grant my brother Ibrahim ‘Johnny’ Jannatul firdaus. Devastating news, he was a brother and leader and an inspiration to many.

Lawyer Donald Kipkorir

“I met Ibrahim Johnny in 1988 in UoN Law Class & we’ve been friends since. He was a conscientious man. He was a religious man. He was very loyal to Baba & ODM. Johnny had been unwell for many years. Let’s mourn & celebrate his life. Let’s not tar it with gossip & conjecture”.

Ahmed Mohamed

“A good Muslim. A community leader. A brother. My friend. My Allah grant Ibrahim Ahmed (Johnny) Jannah. We spoke 2 days ago. He was doing very well. His usual positive vibe Inalilahi Waina Ilahi Rajiun. We lost an amazing human being not only in Eastleigh but across the world. 😭”.

Silas Chepkeres Jakakimba

“TERRIBLY HEARTBROKEN at the sad news of my brother

@Ibrahimjohnny 's demise. We share a WhatsApp group where our friend was active up till 9.30pm or so. Didn't know he may have been unwell. Always very active, frank in expressing self, friendly. May your Soul find Peace, Ndugu!”.

Sheikh Jamaludin Osman

"The eyes are shedding tears Crying face and the heart Broken heart is grieved, and we will not say except what pleases our Lord

#Ibrahim Indeed we are grieved by your separation"

Johnny’s death come days after he received the Sputnik V vaccine, but it’s not yet confirmed if the cause of his death is in any way linked to the vaccine.

“Went for the Sputnik V. Went well. Just one side effect. I cant stop singing hustlers and Ruto. Am going for prayers” wrote Ibrahim “Johnny” Ahmed on March 31.