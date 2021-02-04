The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has announced a new partnership with the National Qualifications Authority (KNQA) ahead of the 2022 general election.

In the partnership, KNQA will help the electoral body in vetting academic documents of all who will seek elective positions in 2022.

“We are happy to work together with KNQA to address the issue of fake academic qualifications by candidates seeking elective positions,” said IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

KNQA Chairman Kilemi Mwiria noted that the authority has developed a national database for all qualifications across the country.

He added that they have the required expertise to ensure all academic documents used to seek elective positions are vetted.

“We are seeking collaboration to ensure candidates going for elective positions among others have their academic certificates vetted. We have the required expertise to handle the vetting of the academic documents,” said Mr Mwiria.