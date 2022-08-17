RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Chebukati spills beans on how 4 IEBC commissioners wanted to force a re-run

Denis Mwangi

Wafula Chebukati said he refused to yield to the demands made by the 4 commissioners who disowned the presidential election results

IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebulati has responded to an allegation that he kept four of his commissioners in the dark regarding the tallying of the presidential election results.

Chebukati released a statement on Wednesday, August 17 saying that his role as National Returning Officer for the Presidential Election is not a shared responsibility and not subject to plenary decisions of the Commission.

He added that all returning officers including him took an individual oath of secrecy before embarking on their duties.

IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera
IEBC vice chair Juliana Cherera Pulse Live Kenya

As the gazetted National Returning Officer and in the spirit of teamwork, the Chairperson involved all Commissioners including Juliana Cherera, Francis Wanderi, Justus Nyang'aya and Irene Masit in all activities of verification and tallying.

Their duties were well defined in writing and allocated at the National Tally Center (NTC). They had access to all results beforehand and interchangeably announced them for six (6) days in the full glare of live television,” read an excerpt of the statement.

Chebukati accused the four commissioners of planning to force an election re-run.

IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati
IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati IEBC Chair Wafula Chebukati Pulse Live Kenya

The Chairperson refused to yield to this unconstitutional and illegal demand and proceeded to declare the results of the Presidential Election as received from the polling stations, and contained in Form 34A, in accordance with the law,” he said in the statement.

He said that the alleged 0.01% increase in the presidential election raised by the four commissioners was misleading.

Denis Mwangi

