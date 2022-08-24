IEBC files reponse to Raila's presidential election petition

IEBC officials and its lawyers delivered the documents to the Milimani Law Courts where the Supreme Court will be hearing and determining the case.

Among the paperwork submitted are copies of all the documents used to declare the results such as Forms 34A, Forms 34B and Form 34c.

In his petition, Raila Odinga named IEBC as the first respondent and also included chairman Wafula Chebukati as well as his six other commissioners.

The law gives respondents four days to file a response to the petition and the petitioner will be given 24 hours to file a rejoinder.

A rejoinder may include a response to the new facts raised by the winner in their submissions.

Both parties will be given two days to ask the judges to make specific orders to help their cases, by commanding something to be done or prohibiting it.

This will be followed by applications by third parties to be enjoined as friends of the court (amicus curiae), which is expected to take one day.

The Supreme Court will then be required to convene a pre-trial conference within 8 days from the filing of the petition.

A pre-trial conference provides an informal setting for all parties and the Judge to: identify the facts that are agreed upon or are in dispute; clarify the issues between the parties; and. attempt to reach a resolution by way of a voluntary agreement.