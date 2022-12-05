IEBC Vice Chair Juliana Cherera resigns

This comes days after President William Ruto gazetted a tribunal to probe four suspended commissioners.

Cherera now becomes the second commissioner to resign after Justus Nyangaya resigned on Friday, December 2, 2022.

"It is with immense woe that today I tender my resignation as commissioner and vice chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC)," she said.

The embattled former commissioner explained that her time at the institution had become untenable.

“After careful consideration of the current events at the commission and with consultation with my family and lawyers, I accept that my stay at the commission is no longer tenable and therefore choose to vacate,” her letter read in part.

"Since joining the commission, I have dispensed my duties diligently, and meticulously and put a spirited effort in helping the commission deal with corporate governance issues under very difficult circumstances. My cumulative actions done in good faith are unfortunately misjudged and misinterpreted," she added.

Four commissioners, including Cherera and Nyang'aya, are set to be investigated by a tribunal over their decision to disown the presidential election results announced in August 2022.

The National Assembly Justice and Legal Affairs Committee recommended the suspension of four commissioners on December 1, 2022.

“The committee recommends that the President suspend the four Commissioners herein pending the Tribunal verdict,” part of the report read.