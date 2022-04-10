RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

John Paul Mwirigi says Uhuru's car gift didn't buy his loyalty

Amos Robi

Uhuru's gift should not influence my decision making - John Paul Mwirigi

Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi campaigns alongside Deputy President William Ruto on February 20, 2022
Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi campaigns alongside Deputy President William Ruto on February 20, 2022

Igembe South Member of Parliament John Paul Mwirigi has said he owes no loyalty to the president over a car gifted him upon election as the 11th Parliament's youngest member in 2017.

According to Mwirigi the car was not meant to influence his future decision-making, but rather ease his mobility within his constituency.

“The president’s gift was not supposed to influence my decisions as a leader. In any case, the head of state bought the car after Deputy President William Ruto told him the best gift the presidency could give me was make my work easier by way of mobility,” he said.

This comes after the legislator was involved in a heated exchange with Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya at a rally in Meru on Saturday, April 11.

CS Munya criticised the young MP for siding with UDA terming it as betraying the head of state despite being gifted a car upon his election.

Mwirigi, however, shoved the sentiments arguing that he was in the deputy president's camp to stay adding that he was going to run for a second term under DP Ruto’s umbrella.

John Paul Mwirigi
John Paul Mwirigi John Paul Mwirigi Pulse Live Kenya

"I am going to vie for a second term in office on a UDA party ticket. That is my party and my presidential candidate is William Samoei Ruto who will be elected on August 9, polls," he thundered.

Mwirigi also told off Munya saying: "Lakini ujue sisi ndio tumekuajiri kazi kama Members of Parliament (keep in mind we are the ones that employed you)."

In a rejoinder, Munya retorted: "Mimi hamjaniajiri, hamuna kazi ya kuajiri mtu. Mnaniajiri kama nani? Mimi nimeandikwa kazi na Mwirigi kweli? Tuheshimiane buana. Nikikupea nafasi salimiana.

"(You have not employed me, you have job to offer anyone. Have I really been employed by Mwirigi? Let’s respect each other. When I give you a chance just pass greetings)," he remarked.

Amos Robi

