DP Ruto brokers deal for Nairobi's top seats

Thomas Bosire

Bishop Wanjiru, Karen Nyamu drop out of race for Nairobi governor and senator respectively

UDA presidential flagbearer Dr William Ruto speaks after a consultative meeting where a deal was reached for Nairobi's top seats
Bishop Margaret Wanjiru will not vie for Nairobi Governor, she announced on Saturday.

Following a Kenya Kwanza meeting held at the Deputy President's official residence in Karen, Nairobi, Senator Johnson Sakaja and the Bishop reached an agreement that saw Wanjiru step down.

Speaking on the deal he brokered, Deputy President William Ruto stated that the decision was reached to give the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) the best prospects in Nairobi, adding that the Kenya Kwanza coalition will be fielding Sakaja in the Nairobi gubernatorial election.

The Nairobi Senator took the opportunity to extend his appreciation to Wanjiru for sacrificing her gubernatorial ambitions for his sake.

“The most important thing now is to keep in mind that we are one team. I want to urge my supporters to now rally behind Bishop Wanjiru, who was sacrificed so much for us, and back her senate bid,” Sakaja stated.

Bishop Wanjiru will now vie for Nairobi Senator after Karen Nyamu similarly gave up her bid.

Bishop Margaret Wanjiru on the campaign trail in Nairobi together with Dr William Ruto on March 17, 2022
Bishop Margaret Wanjiru on the campaign trail in Nairobi together with Dr William Ruto on March 17, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

The cleric encouraged her supporters to be strong and resilient albeit being disappointed by her decision. She added that coalitions came with their own disadvantages, especially for aspirants.

"I have been campaigning for the position of Nairobi Governor for the last two years. I have put structures in place from the polling stations all the way to the county level. Along the way, when we were building the Hustler Movement, we were joined by our brothers and sisters from FORD Kenya and ANC which became known as the Kenya Kwanza Coalition.

"This meant that new structures had to be put in place and aspirants from all these parties have had to reconsider their aspirations,” she stated.

Karen Nyamu posted: "Nairobi tuko ki moja. Siwatoki ng’o (Nairobi we're together. I will not betray you)," as her supporters shared hopes for a nomination to the Senate for the aspirant.

Gospel singer Roy Smith Mwatia 'Rufftone' also stepped down for Bishop Wanjiru.

The Kenya Kwanza candidate will now battle it out against Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, former Dagoretti South MP Dennis Waweru, businesswoman Agnes Kagure, current Governor Ann Kananu, and Kenya Chamber of Commerce President Richard Ngatia.

Thomas Bosire Thomas Bosire A creative writer with a flair for weaving up witty listicles and articles. He has carved a niche in writing Lifestyle, Entertainment, Human Interest and Fashion Pieces over the last two years while studying Media And Journalism at Moi University.

