RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Officers rushed to Inooro TV studios to arrest the woman after she appeared on live TV in full police uniform despite not being a police officer

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer
Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

The National Police Service has announced the arrest of a woman who has been accused of masquerading as a police officer at Inooro TV.

Recommended articles

According to a statement by the police, the woman identified as Monica Wamaitha Gitau had appeared in full police uniform as a guest at Inooro TV on Wednesday, June 29.

Police officers based at Kilimani Police Station today received information of an ongoing interview at Inooro TV hosting an alleged uniformed female police officer as a panellist.

Doubting the credibility of the interviewee, police officers rushed to the TV station from where they arrested Monica Wamaitha Gitau, a civilian and an aspirant for the Nairobi Women MP seat in full police uniform,” read part of the statement.

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer
Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer Pulse Live Kenya

She is currently assisting with investigations for the offence of impersonating a police officer.

To avoid similar incidences in the future, the National Police Service has advised all media houses to always liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers.

According to Monica's profile of a website belonging to an organisation called Women in Security Kenya, she claimed to be a former cop.

"I have previously I worked in the National Police service as an Administration Police Officer and worked in a Senior Security Management capacity at Presbyterian University & Kenyatta university main campus," reads the profile.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Ruto Camp: How Uhuru used Raila's birthday as cover up to sign secret deal

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

UoN seeks to hire debt collectors to recover Sh5 billion

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Students of Kakamega High rushed to hospital following stampede

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

Heartbreak as KDF soldier dies rescuing his house help

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

More woes for Sakaja as another case builds up in court

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

Wajackoyah apologises to NTV's Mark Masai [Video]

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

CS Munya announces measures to bring down cost of maize flour

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Moses Kuria sounds alarm on incitement by Kameme FM presenters

Trending

Property-sharing deal ends 7-year battle for Fidel Odinga's multi-million assets [Details]

The Late Fidel Castro Odhiambo Odinga (Twitter)

He lived large, he had money - slain blogger's father says son was online ticket booker

Franklin Obegi's father speaks after death of son

The contradicting life of slain blogger Frank Obegi

Frank Obegi's home in Nyamira

Photo of Otiende Amollo's son and his fiancée sparks reactions

Otiende Amollo posts photo with son Rodney and his soon-to-be daughter-in-law