Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer

According to a statement by the police, the woman identified as Monica Wamaitha Gitau had appeared in full police uniform as a guest at Inooro TV on Wednesday, June 29.

“Police officers based at Kilimani Police Station today received information of an ongoing interview at Inooro TV hosting an alleged uniformed female police officer as a panellist.

“Doubting the credibility of the interviewee, police officers rushed to the TV station from where they arrested Monica Wamaitha Gitau, a civilian and an aspirant for the Nairobi Women MP seat in full police uniform,” read part of the statement.

Pulse Live Kenya

She is currently assisting with investigations for the offence of impersonating a police officer.

To avoid similar incidences in the future, the National Police Service has advised all media houses to always liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers.

According to Monica's profile of a website belonging to an organisation called Women in Security Kenya, she claimed to be a former cop.