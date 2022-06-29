The National Police Service has announced the arrest of a woman who has been accused of masquerading as a police officer at Inooro TV.
Inooro TV guest arrested for pretending to be a police officer
Officers rushed to Inooro TV studios to arrest the woman after she appeared on live TV in full police uniform despite not being a police officer
According to a statement by the police, the woman identified as Monica Wamaitha Gitau had appeared in full police uniform as a guest at Inooro TV on Wednesday, June 29.
“Police officers based at Kilimani Police Station today received information of an ongoing interview at Inooro TV hosting an alleged uniformed female police officer as a panellist.
“Doubting the credibility of the interviewee, police officers rushed to the TV station from where they arrested Monica Wamaitha Gitau, a civilian and an aspirant for the Nairobi Women MP seat in full police uniform,” read part of the statement.
She is currently assisting with investigations for the offence of impersonating a police officer.
To avoid similar incidences in the future, the National Police Service has advised all media houses to always liaise for clearance with the Office of the Police Spokesperson or respective regional or county commanders over all requests for interviews with police officers.
According to Monica's profile of a website belonging to an organisation called Women in Security Kenya, she claimed to be a former cop.
"I have previously I worked in the National Police service as an Administration Police Officer and worked in a Senior Security Management capacity at Presbyterian University & Kenyatta university main campus," reads the profile.
