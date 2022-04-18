RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Matiang'i speaks on his private life, boys club, investing [Video]

CS Matiang'i is a family man with a wife and children who are rarely seen in public

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i in an interview with NTV’s Joe Ageyo.

Interior CS Fred Matiang’i has opened up about his private life away from the glare of the media in an interview with NTV’s Joe Ageyo.

Matiang’i, who has served in three dockets is known for his strict enforcement of the digital migration, tough crackdown on exam cheating and his grasp of the Interior docket.

According to the sources close to the minister, he is a family man with a wife and two children.

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Interior CS Fred Matiang'i during a church service at AIC Pipeline on April 3, 2022 Pulse Live Kenya

During the interview, the CS explained why he keeps his personal life hidden despite being one of the most noticeable and key figures in the country.

I thought that the public is supposed to be interested in only public things. The other things I do are private and they are not supposed to be interested. They are not a matter of interest to the public,” he tried to dodge the question.

However, Matiang’i went on to say that he leads a normal life like an ordinary Kenyan and enjoys all aspects of his private life.

He detailed that he loves his family and friends, the fellowship of his church, engages constructively with neighbours and just like most wealthy people has a boys club where they exchange ideas on investments such as land.

I do everything else that the ordinary person would love. I enjoy the fraternity of my church members in church and church activities, I enjoy the fraternity of my community members, enjoy the fraternity of my estate committee.

You know I sit in my estate (committee) like any member of the estate under my neighbourhood association and we agree on what we are going to do, I enjoy the fraternity of my investment clubs with the boys. Like other people, we discuss where we're going to buy land in Kajiado and so on.

I mean I enjoy all these things like everyone enjoys them, but all those things are not a matter of interest to the public...I think that is what our society also sometimes denies us,” Matiang’i said, adding that he wishes to keep his personal life away from the citizens.

Speaking about his political ambition, the CS said that he shelved his plans in order to serve President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He dismissed allegations that the government plans to rig the August General Election, explaining that Kenya was a democratic state that is prepared to handle the Kenyatta succession in the best interests of the county.

