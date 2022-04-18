Jubilee's plan to deny Ruto's UDA a super majority in Parliament

According to Jubilee officials, having at least 50 MPs from the region will prevent Deputy President William Ruto’s UDA from controlling majority seats in Parliament.

The target, according to President Uhuru Kenyatta's allies, will give their party leader the authority to negotiate on behalf of Mt Kenya voters if the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition candidate Raila Odinga wins the election.

In the 2017 General Election, Jubilee has 25 governors, 25 senators, 140 MPs and 25 women reps.

“The President has urged us to leave our offices, boardrooms and hotels to campaign. It’s time to hit the ground running,” Jubilee Secretary-General Jeremiah Kioni stated.

The Jubilee Sec-Gen also hinted that Odinga could be viewed as a one-term president after he mentioned that the 2027 General Election was also a factor.

“We are in the process of identifying aspirants in Nairobi, Nakuru, Nyandarua, Kiambu, Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri, Embu, Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Laikipia. We need numbers in 2027,” he added.

Former Gatanga MP Peter Kenneth said that Jubilee also plans on clinching victory in at least 11 governor seats.

“If we manage to post 11 counties to the Council of Governors, and an equal number of senators and woman reps, then top up with at least 50 MPs, Mr Kenyatta will be leading a vibrant legion and will have the direct ear of President Odinga, should he win,” he stated.

However, according to UDA Secretary General Veronica Maina, Ruto’s party has a large following and a majority in both Houses.