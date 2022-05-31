Judiciary recruits 500 Kenyans for Sh79,000 per month jobs

According to the JSC, all successful candidates have already been notified through the phone numbers they provided during the interviews.

“This is to inform all candidates who appeared for an interview for the position of Court Assistant II that successful candidates have been notified through their personal mobile numbers to collect their offer letters of appointment from the Judicial Service Commission's office beginning June 2, 2022.

“Successful candidates must carry their National Identification cards. They should be ready to report for duty on or before June 10, 2022, upon acceptance of the offer,” read part of a statement by the JSC.

Pulse Live Kenya

All candidates have been cautioned to be wary of fraudsters asking for money in order to be given offers of appointment.

The Judiciary was seeking to fill 500 positions but the role attracted over 57,000 applicants.

The JSC had advertised 500 positions for court assistants, 30 drivers, one senior public affairs and corporate communications officer, two senior clerks, 10 charge hands, one senior civil engineer, one senior electrical engineer, one senior draughtsman, and four superintendents of works.

The huge number of applications pointed toward increased unemployment among Kenyans.

However, Chief Justice Martha Koome promised the applicants that the recruitment process would be transparent and fair.

Pulse Live Kenya

“JSC would like to assure the public and specifically the applicants that the recruitment and selection process for the advertised positions is being undertaken in an open, fair and transparent manner that ensures equal employment opportunity for all Kenyans,” said CJ Koome.

According to the notice, court assistants will earn a salary of between Sh61,400 and Sh79,300 per month.