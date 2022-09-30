RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kakamega health officials probe suspected Ebola case

Denis Mwangi

Health officials have annouced the results of the patient's tests

Medical professionals wearing protective gear
Mumias West Disease Surveillance Co-ordinator Boaz Gichana announced that health officials in Kakamega were probing a suspected case of Ebola.

In a statement on Friday, September 30, 2022, Gichana said that the patient was admitted to St Mary Hospital’s isolation ward.

Samples were collected and underwent laboratory tests to determine the nature of his illness. Results of the tests confirmed that the patient did not have the disease.

Kenya has been on high alert after Uganda’s Ministry of Health declared an Ebola outbreak on September 20, 2022.

CS Kagwe then directed county governments to be vigilant and enhance surveillance, especially at the border of Kenya and Uganda and activate rapid response teams to support the identification of suspected cases.

Ministry of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe speaking at the 75th World Health Assembly in Geneva on May 23, 2022
He also ordered the screening of at-risk populations, including travellers, truck drivers, bush meat handlers and health care workers.

Kagwe instructed the governors to mobilize all the relevant stakeholders to initiate prevention, preparedness and response measures and the development of county EVD contingency plans.

READ: Everything Kenyans need to know about ebola outbreak in Uganda

He called on Kenyans to remain calm but take heightened precautions while visiting Uganda and DRC.

The general public is also advised to watch out for any person presenting with acute onset of fever and any of the following signs, especially if in contact with persons with a history of travel from Uganda and/or the Democratic Republic of Congo within the previous three weeks,” the statement read.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe addressing the nation at Harambee House
People infected by the virus tend to have a high fever, general body weakness, muscle and joint pains, headaches, diarrhoea, skin eruptions, organ failures as well as internal and external bleeding.

