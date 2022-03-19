Kalonzo hints at reunion with Wetangula saying he misses him

The two were principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) before Wetangula and Mudavadi split to form the Kenya Kwanza alliance with 2022 presidential-hopeful Dr William Ruto.

Kalonzo says Kenyans should not be surprised if he pulls Wetangula away from Kenya Kwanza and draws him to the Azimio-One Kenya fold. This may be attributed to his relationship with the Bungoma Senator which has been intact for decades.

“I miss Weta, you see I have struggled and suffered with Weta, so don’t be surprised if he comes to where I am. I pray every day for Weta,” Kalonzo reminisced.

The former Vice President claimed that soon after the formation of Kenya Kwanza alliance, they had tried to court him to join the team but he finally settled on Azimio, where he has since endorsed Raila Odinga's presidential candidacy.

He also stated that the DP Ruto brigade had earlier tried to woo him through Wetangula but stopped since he signed the Azimio-One Kenya coalition agreement.

Pulse Live Kenya

“After Saturday, no, before that, they probably sent Weta to me but he never got to meet me, he was still waiting for us to meet,” he said.

This is not the first time Kalonzo is pleading with Wetangula to reconsider his move to Kenya Kwanza. In a January 24 interview Kalonzo had said: “Wetangula and I have come a long way, even if it becomes imperative that my brother Wetangula goes a separate way, it will be painful for me.