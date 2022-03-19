RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo hints at reunion with Wetangula saying he misses him

Thomas Bosire

The Wiper leader also hosted Uhuru and Gideon Moi at his Karen residence for a private meeting

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at his Karen residence on March 18, 2022
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka when he hosted President Uhuru Kenyatta and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi at his Karen residence on March 18, 2022

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka while speaking in an interview on Friday hinted at a possible reunion with his long-term political ally and Ford-Kenya boss Moses Wetangula.

The two were principals in the One Kenya Alliance (OKA) before Wetangula and Mudavadi split to form the Kenya Kwanza alliance with 2022 presidential-hopeful Dr William Ruto.

Kalonzo says Kenyans should not be surprised if he pulls Wetangula away from Kenya Kwanza and draws him to the Azimio-One Kenya fold. This may be attributed to his relationship with the Bungoma Senator which has been intact for decades.

“I miss Weta, you see I have struggled and suffered with Weta, so don’t be surprised if he comes to where I am. I pray every day for Weta,” Kalonzo reminisced.

The former Vice President claimed that soon after the formation of Kenya Kwanza alliance, they had tried to court him to join the team but he finally settled on Azimio, where he has since endorsed Raila Odinga's presidential candidacy.

He also stated that the DP Ruto brigade had earlier tried to woo him through Wetangula but stopped since he signed the Azimio-One Kenya coalition agreement.

Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Kwanza partner Moses Wetangula in Vihiga County on January 6, 2022
Deputy President William Ruto with Kenya Kwanza partner Moses Wetangula in Vihiga County on January 6, 2022

“After Saturday, no, before that, they probably sent Weta to me but he never got to meet me, he was still waiting for us to meet,” he said.

This is not the first time Kalonzo is pleading with Wetangula to reconsider his move to Kenya Kwanza. In a January 24 interview Kalonzo had said: “Wetangula and I have come a long way, even if it becomes imperative that my brother Wetangula goes a separate way, it will be painful for me.

"This is a brother that I have known and I want to ask that he reconsiders his decision. I want to finish this struggle with a person I trust called Moses Wetangula,” he stated.

Thomas Bosire

