Kalonzo hits out at Ruto allies over claims of mistreatment in Raila's camp

Kalonzo was speaking during an event in Machakos County on Tuesday, May 3, where he asked Kenyans to stop speculating.

DP Ruto’s allies had claimed that the former VP was being mistreated in the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya coalition and thus, was denied an opportunity to eulogise the man whose shadow he walked in for five years.

"Let Mzee Mwai Kibaki rest in peace. Don't make him a subject of debate about whether I was able to speak at his funeral. I had the privilege of working with him for five years.

"It was enough for me to have been there at Nyayo and Othaya. We are bigger than that. When talking about Kibaki's burial, don't mention my name," he stated.

During the burial, President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Ruto and were given the opportunity to mourn the former Head of State.

The DP's camp has also been trying to lure the Wiper leader to join the Kenya Kwanza alliance by sympathising with him.

"Recently, at the burial of former President Mwai Kibaki, I was with the DP and Kalonzo arrived. When he entered the room (he was greeted in a weird way by Raila and Uhuru). I asked myself, is this person going to be anyone's running mate?

"My message to Kalonzo Musyoka and all the remaining people in Azimio, the disrespect President Uhuru Kenyatta showed the DP by chasing him away in 2018, he will also show you," Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen expressed.