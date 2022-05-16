RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kalonzo to run for president, unveils running mate

Amos Robi

Kalonzo ditched the Azimio One Kenya Alliance after failing to be selected as the running mate as Raila Odinga's running mate

Kalonzo and Andrew Sunkuli
Kalonzo and Andrew Sunkuli

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has said he is going to run for president and has unveiled his running mate.

Kalonzo has settled on Andrew Sunkuli as his running mate for the August 9 presidential polls. Kalonzo who had been shortlisted for the Azimio coalition running which he missed and changed mind to run for president.

He also rejected an offer from Azimo flagbearer Raila Odinga who had offered to appoint him as his Chief Cabinet Secretary.

"My brother Raila knows I am naming my running mate. He came to my house to try and convince me to accept his choice. We did not agree and he said he would choose Martha and I told him I would choose my own running mate.

Kalonzo Musyoka
Kalonzo Musyoka Kalonzo Musyoka Pulse Live Kenya

"I know that some people have been saying that Gideon has been sent to spy but he is fully with us. My honest opinion is that OKA continues as originally established and we move on and compare notes. We have a business to save this nation,” Kalonzo said.

Kalonzo said his running mate Andrew Sunkuli qualified for the post as he was a politician who was upright and whose integrity was not in question. Sunkuli made headlines when him and his brother Julius were endorsed by different groups of elders to run for Narok governor in 2013.

Kalonzo wished Martha Karua all the best noting that they both mutually agreed to go separate ways.

Gideon Moi
Gideon Moi Gideon Moi Pulse Live Kenya

“We have agreed to go separate ways with Azimio La Umoja and compare notes as we do so. I wish Raila Odinga's running mate Martha Karua well,” Kalonzo at the SKM Command centre in Nairobi.

Baringo senator who was present in the event did not make any remarks. Earlier the senator had registered his presence at the Azimio One kenya Alliance running mate unveiling before leaving for Karen.

Amos Robi

