RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

General Kibochi set to graduate from KU with a Doctorate Degree

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai

General Kibochi has been studying for his PhD for five years

Chief of the Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi will be among the graduands set to graduate from Kenyatta University on Friday, July 22. General Kibochi will become the first sitting Chief of Defence Forces to earn a Doctorate Degree.
Chief of the Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi will be among the graduands set to graduate from Kenyatta University on Friday, July 22. General Kibochi will become the first sitting Chief of Defence Forces to earn a Doctorate Degree.

Chief of the Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi will be among the graduands set to graduate from Kenyatta University on Friday, July 22. General Kibochi will become the first sitting Chief of Defence Forces to earn a Doctorate Degree.

Recommended articles

General Kibochi who was conferred with the Doctorate Degree from the institution, revealed that during the study of philosophy, he focused primarily on the stabilisation of East African region and consolidation of collective security institutions.

While announcing his pending graduation, General Kibochi dedicated his Doctorate Degree to his family and colleagues who he also thanked for supporting him along the way.

"For this (graduation) I am grateful to God and everyone who offered me support throughout the journey. I want to single out my family and colleagues for their moral support through the five year journey," he said.

[FILE] General Robert Kibochi addresses Kenya Defence Forces when he visited Kenya Army Units in Isiolo
[FILE] General Robert Kibochi addresses Kenya Defence Forces when he visited Kenya Army Units in Isiolo Pulse Live Kenya

General Kibochi further expressed how long and tough the journey has been but reiterated he was dedicated throughout the entire process, despite how demanding his role is.

"The journey has been long and demanding due to the nature of my work. However, I was able to create time to cover a very wide and complex study. Hopefully my efforts will motivate the young leaders towards expounding their knowledge," he concluded.

READ: Companies, wealthy investors that US wants KRA to spy on, in exchange for trade deal

General Kibochi's graduation just comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta conducted a raft of promotions and appointments in the Kenya Defence Forces.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, President Kenyatta’s aide-de-camp Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolol has been promoted from Colonel to Brigadier but will remain as his ADC.

President Kenyatta also promoted his former ADC Major General Peter Mbogo Njiru to Lieutenant General and appointed him as Commander Kenya Army, while Lt. Gen. Walter Koipaton retires on completion of four years tour of duty.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Aide-de-Camp Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolool at State House Nairobi
File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Aide-de-Camp Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolool at State House Nairobi File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Aide-de-Camp Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolool at State House Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Brig. David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus was promoted to Major General and appointed the General Officer Commanding Western Command.

Brig. Juma Shee Mwinyikai has been promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Brig. Fredrick Leuria has been promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.

Brig. Mungai Nyaga has risen to the rank of Major General and has been appointed Force Commander East African Community Regional Force for DRC. Among others.

READ: Kenyatta promotes current, former ADCs in new KDF appointments

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

General Kibochi set to graduate from KU with a Doctorate Degree

General Kibochi set to graduate from KU with a Doctorate Degree

Martha Karua was favoured by moderators claims Hussein Mohammed

Martha Karua was favoured by moderators claims Hussein Mohammed

Ruto will outsmart Raila during debate - Gachagua

Ruto will outsmart Raila during debate - Gachagua

Ruto ahead of Raila in new poll

Ruto ahead of Raila in new poll

Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

Journalists who will moderate presidential debate unveiled

Ruto locked out of Nyayo Stadium on final day of campaigns

Ruto locked out of Nyayo Stadium on final day of campaigns

Court of Appeal suspends order compelling IEBC to clear Reuben Kigame

Court of Appeal suspends order compelling IEBC to clear Reuben Kigame

DPP Haji disparages DCI Kinoti in latest public spat

DPP Haji disparages DCI Kinoti in latest public spat

US pastor demands Sh28,000 from Millicent Omanga

US pastor demands Sh28,000 from Millicent Omanga

2022 ELECTIONS COUNTDOWN NEWS
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
August 9, 2022
ELECTION DAY

Trending

Lawyer Paul Muite shares reason he has shed weight after reports of serious illness

Senior Counsel Paul Muite when he welcomed Jimi Wanjigi to Safina Party in March 2022

Maribe- Jowie case postponed after unknown illness hit

TV anchor Jackie Maribe and Joseph Irungu in court

Good news as government reduces maize flour price to Sh100

Maize flour

Ex-University of Nairobi VC to chair new Kenyatta University council

Prof Kiamba during the Installation of the current VC Prof Stephen Kiama