General Kibochi set to graduate from KU with a Doctorate Degree

General Kibochi who was conferred with the Doctorate Degree from the institution, revealed that during the study of philosophy, he focused primarily on the stabilisation of East African region and consolidation of collective security institutions.

While announcing his pending graduation, General Kibochi dedicated his Doctorate Degree to his family and colleagues who he also thanked for supporting him along the way.

"For this (graduation) I am grateful to God and everyone who offered me support throughout the journey. I want to single out my family and colleagues for their moral support through the five year journey," he said.

Pulse Live Kenya

General Kibochi further expressed how long and tough the journey has been but reiterated he was dedicated throughout the entire process, despite how demanding his role is.

"The journey has been long and demanding due to the nature of my work. However, I was able to create time to cover a very wide and complex study. Hopefully my efforts will motivate the young leaders towards expounding their knowledge," he concluded.

Kenyatta promotes current, former aides-de-camp in new KDF appointments

General Kibochi's graduation just comes a day after President Uhuru Kenyatta conducted a raft of promotions and appointments in the Kenya Defence Forces.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Defence, President Kenyatta’s aide-de-camp Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolol has been promoted from Colonel to Brigadier but will remain as his ADC.

President Kenyatta also promoted his former ADC Major General Peter Mbogo Njiru to Lieutenant General and appointed him as Commander Kenya Army, while Lt. Gen. Walter Koipaton retires on completion of four years tour of duty.

File image of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Aide-de-Camp Lieutenant Colonel Timothy Stelu Lekolool at State House Nairobi Pulse Live Kenya

Brig. David Kimaiyo Chemwaina Tarus was promoted to Major General and appointed the General Officer Commanding Western Command.

Brig. Juma Shee Mwinyikai has been promoted to Major General and appointed General Officer Commanding Eastern Command.

Brig. Fredrick Leuria has been promoted to Major General and appointed Assistant Chief of Defence Forces in charge of Operations, Plans, Doctrine and Training.