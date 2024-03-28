The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Meteorological Department issues alert for WRC Safari Rally fans & drivers

Denis Mwangi

This comes after different parts of the country witnessed very heavy rainfall.

The official WRC Safari Rally chopper
The official WRC Safari Rally chopper

The WRC Safari Rally 2024 is all set to roar into action in Naivasha, promising an exhilarating blend of high-speed competition and challenging terrains from March 28 to 31.

Recommended articles

This event is the third round of the FIA World Rally Championship and is expected to be test of endurance for both participants and spectators.

As Kenyans look forward to the action, the Kenya Meteorological Department has issued an alert for potential rainfall over the rally weekend.

The department has advised participants and spectators to be prepared for intermittent sunny intervals amidst the rain.

ADVERTISEMENT
A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past
A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past Pulse Live Kenya

This comes after different parts of the country witnessed very heavy rainfall.

"Participants & spectators at the Naivasha WRC Safari Rally 2024 should be prepared for potential rainfall over the weekend, with intermittent sunny intervals likely.

"Keep an eye on the weather forecast and packing accordingly will ensure a smooth experience despite the rain," a statement from the Kenya Meteorological Department said.

This adds an extra layer of unpredictability to the rally, emphasizing the importance of keeping an eye on the weather forecast and packing accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Renowned for its unpredictable weather, the Kenyan leg of the WRC Safari Rally takes drivers through some of Africa's most untamed landscapes.

The course will challenge competitors with its mix of mud, rocks, sand, and daunting water crossings, making it a true adventure.

This year, the rally has attracted a remarkable lineup of 29 entries, featuring top contenders from across the globe, ready to take on the demanding Kenyan terrains​.

Drivers like Frenchman Adrien Fourmax of M-Sport Ford and Thierry Neuville, the championship leader from the Hyundai Shell Mobis team, have expressed their excitement and readiness to tackle the distinctive climate and landscapes of Kenya.

A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past
A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past A WRC Safari Rally 2024 participant zooms past Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The Safari Rally is not just a motorsport event; it's a significant economic booster for Kenya, expected to inject Sh7 billion into the economy.

With over 300 rally personnel, including foreign drivers and teams, and a large number of journalists and rally enthusiasts descending on Naivasha, the event is set to be a memorable one.

The rally's return to its traditional Easter weekend dates is anticipated to draw huge crowds, with a public holiday on the Monday following the rally's conclusion adding to the unique allure of this year's edition​.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Meteorological Department issues alert for WRC Safari Rally fans & drivers

Meteorological Department issues alert for WRC Safari Rally fans & drivers

Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

Marianne Kitany tactfully speaks on whether Ruto should fire her ex, CS Linturi

Gov't & opposition officials clash at Rita Tinina's burial ceremony

Gov't & opposition officials clash at Rita Tinina's burial ceremony

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

CS Murkomen unveils new number plates for cars that will get preferential treatment

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

57,000 civil servants to have their rent reviewed upwards

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Interesting story of U.S. Army Specialist Wambui who comes from a military family

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

Heroic GSU officer dies after jumping out of a taxi along Thika Super Highway

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

DJ Joe Mfalme detained for 14 more days

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kithure Kindiki

NIS gets new role in passport issuance

Moi University bus involved in accident along Naivasha-Nairobi Highway

Moi University students escape through windows after road crash

DJ Joe Mfalme

Details of tragic night that landed DJ Joe Mfalme in trouble, fatal assault & arrest video

DJ Joe Mfalme

DJ Joe Mfalme breaks his silence after arrest over police officer's death