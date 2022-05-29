RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Kenya ranked 25th most corrupt country in Africa, with worst score since 2012

Authors:

Amos Robi

Botswana was the cleanest country while South Sudan was the most corrupt country in Africa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, when he hosted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in May 2022
President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, when he hosted His Highness Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces in May 2022

An annual report by Transparency International has ranked Kenya as the 25th most corrupt country in Africa, with its worst score since 2012.

Recommended articles

The public service Corruption Perception Index (CPI) report observed that a majority of third world countries are struggling with corruption with the vice growing stronger each day.

Each country’s score is a combination of at least three data sources drawn from 13 different corruption surveys and assessments. These data sources are collected by a variety of reputable institutions, including the World Bank and the World Economic Forum.

Experts and business people then used a scale of 0–100 to assign a score - with the most corrupt being ranked zero while the least corrupt countries were assigned 100.

Kenya dropped a point from its 2020 score of 31 to a score of 30 in the latest CPI making the corruption profile worse than it was in the 2020 research.

Thirty-one is Kenya's lowest score since 2012. Historic scores on the CPI have been 28 (2019), 27 (2018), 28 (2017), 26 (2016), 25 (2015), 25 (2014), 27 (2013) and 27 (2012).

The TI survey measure bribery, diversion of public funds, officials using their public office for private gain without facing consequences, ability of governments to contain corruption in the public sector, nepotistic appointments in the civil service, and laws ensuring that public officials must disclose their finances and potential conflicts of interest.

The research further revealed that corruption all over the world had been curtailed by the Covid pandemic, however, the poorest performing countries in Africa included Somalia, South Sudan, Libya, Equatorial Guinea, and Burundi. While the best-performing countries in the continent were Botswana, Rwanda, Mauritius and Namibia.

The top countries globally include Denmark, Finland, New Zealand and Norway while the most corrupt countries in the world from the research are Afghanistan, North Korea, Yemen and Venezuela.

According to Transparency International war-torn and authoritarian countries where power and control rest with a few are more corrupt with fewer calls for accountability.

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya ranked 25th most corrupt country in Africa, with worst score since 2012

Kenya ranked 25th most corrupt country in Africa, with worst score since 2012

Baringo church disowns man arrested for burning children's feet

Baringo church disowns man arrested for burning children's feet

Malala loses police protection over 'hawahitaji masomo' comment

Malala loses police protection over 'hawahitaji masomo' comment

2022 election campaign period officially begins, other key dates from IEBC [List]

2022 election campaign period officially begins, other key dates from IEBC [List]

Artist stranded after pushing Ruto's sculpture on wheelbarrow from Nakuru

Artist stranded after pushing Ruto's sculpture on wheelbarrow from Nakuru

Kalonzo’s super deal with Raila and cabinet slots before Azimio comeback

Kalonzo’s super deal with Raila and cabinet slots before Azimio comeback

Inside the Cleophas Malala degree fiasco and heated interview [Video]

Inside the Cleophas Malala degree fiasco and heated interview [Video]

Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

Ruto woos Narok voters with tough talk on Kenyatta Family-owned land

Kalonzo still vying & accepted Raila's offer - Wiper officials send mixed messages

Kalonzo still vying & accepted Raila's offer - Wiper officials send mixed messages

Trending

Cleophas Malala forced to share academic papers after rumours of being unqualified

Senator Malala displays certificates

How Githu Muigai bought Sh100M apartments through agent, now demands money back

Former Attorney General Githu Muigai

24-year-old Maryanne Oketch wins Sh116M on Survivor show

Maryanne Oketch CREDIT: ROBERT VOETS/CBS

Kenya Air Force invites Kenyans to one-of-a-kind air show festival

Kenya Defence Forces in conjunction with Aero Club will hold an exciting Museum Air Show Festival this Saturday, 28th May 2022 at Uhuru Gardens along Lang’ata Road in Nairobi.