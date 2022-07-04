Couple's fight over Sh100 leads to death of man in Kitale

According to multiple reports, the argument ensued on Sunday after the husband indicated his intention to use the money to buy cigarettes. His wife on the other hand, was interested in buying food.

The war of words which could be heard by neighbours soon turned physical and the woman who is yet to be named by police grabbed a kitchen knife in an attempt to stab their child, only for the man to step in, a move that saw him get stabbed in the chest.

A Nyumba Kumi official while addressing the media revealed that as soon as neighbours and other members of the public got wind of what had transpired, pounced on the woman only for police to come to the rescue of the 29-year-old.

"I was heading to Miti Mbili area when I saw a mob beating up the woman who had allegedly stabbed her husband using a kitchen knife,” Paul Ngoya Barasa told Nation.

Pronounced dead on arrival at Kitale County Hospital

Following the incident, residents of Miti Mbili quickly rushed the late to a local dispensary, where he received first aid before an ambulance took him to the Kitale County Hospital, where he was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

"The woman rushed to the kitchen, picked up a knife and tried to stab her child, but the husband blocked her. Unfortunately, she ended up stabbing him in the chest," Trans Nzoia County Police Commander Jecinta Wesonga said.

According to Wesonga. the woman is currently being held at the Matisi Police Station, while the body of the late was moved to Kitale County Referral Hospital mortuary, where a postmortem is set to be conducted. She concluded by encouraging Kenyans to avoid feuds.