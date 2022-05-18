Kindiki explains why he missed the unveiling of Rigathi as Ruto's running mate

Appearing on Citizen TV, Kindiki detailed that the announcement had been scheduled to happen after the Sunday church service but his place of worship prolonged the service - making it hard for him to rush to Karen for the occasion.

“After we told the press that we will announce tomorrow, myself and Rigathi Gachagu and the party leader and few colleagues we remained behind and left that place at 4:00am and that’s partly why I was late for the function.

“We agreed that whatever decision he makes either myself or Rigathi must accept it and I had no option and I had committed myself to accepting the outcome. So I think there was a miscommunication, when we left there on Sunday morning, we had agreed that the announcement be made after church…but the timing I didn’t get correct. My church service delayed a bit and when I was in church some of my colleagues who were supporting me texted saying the announcement has started, where are you?” Kindi said in part.

The senator went on to state that he didn’t want to cause a scene at the function by showing up late – so he opted to follow the proceeding online.

“I saw a missed call from my party leader, I call back he did not pick. I went online and I saw he had already started speaking and that’s why he did not pick. I texted and said sorry I’m late but it would look bad to drive all the way from MTC Valley road all the way to Karen, come late and cause a scene for nothing,” Professor Kithure Kindiki remarked.

Kindiki also sought to clarify that he already knew DP Ruto had settled on Rigathi Gachagua even before it was made public.

“I already knew the decision he had made because he told me, he is a gentleman, he could not have surprised me or Rigathi for that matter. So what I did was ask for permission ad you heard him speak about my absence. I also told him to proceed and I will do concession my own way,” the senator added.

On Monday, Kindiki who emerged the second most preferred candidate to deputize Ruto announced that he will be taking a break from active politics after the August polls.