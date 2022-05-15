RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Details of the heated 11-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Charles Ouma

DP Ruto was caught right in the middle of a heated argument with a stand-off ensuing over the running mate position

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua
Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

Details have emerged on yesterday’s 11-hour standoff that ensued at Deputy President William Ruto’s Karen home, delaying the much-anticipated announcement of Kenya Kwanza's running mate with Ruto's Head of Communications Hussein Mohamed confirming that a decision has since been made.

An exercise that Kenya Kwanza thought would be a walk in the park turned into a nightmare with disagreements characterizing the meeting.

It all began when the search narrowed down to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

A standoff ensued with supporters of the two countering each other in heated arguments that saw the matter drag for 11 hours.

Arguing its case, the Gachagua camp noted that settling on Kindiki for the post will lead to low voter turnout particularly in Mt Kenya west region that stretches from Kiambu through Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Laikipia.

Those backing the Tharaka Nithi lawmaker on the other hand argued out that he is an accomplished professional with an impressive resume and a good record of development and policies.

After a long day in a meeting at DP Ruto's residence in which tempers reportedly flared, Gachagua, and Kindiki left in a huff.

Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (left) with Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki
Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua (left) with Tharaka-Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki Pulse Live Kenya

The duo was billed as the front runners in the race to be Kenya Kwanza running mate with reports of disagreements on the running mate position.

First to drive out of the heavily-guarded home was Kindiki even as deliberations at the meeting remain a closely-guarded secret.

Shortly afterwards, Gachagua followed, leaving the rest of the team holed up in a meeting with Ruto, an indication that an agreement has not been reached yet and that the matter is more complex than the Kanya Kwanza brigade anticipated.

Chemistry with Ruto to avoid a fallout and other factors

Late into the night, Ruto’s communication boss issued a statement confirming that the matter had been solved and the running mate would be unveiled on Sunday, May 15.

"Kenya Kwanza alliance had a series of meetings today, where several matters were discussed; development of county chatters, programs on Bottom-up economic policies as well as the extensive discussions on the running mate issue. The decision will be communicated to you today," he assured.

Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign
Hussein Mohamed appointed Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign Head of Communications in William Ruto Presidential Campaign, Huseein Mohamed Pulse Live Kenya

Credible sources well-briefed of the matter intimated to a section of the press that factors considered in the selection of the running mate included political experience, voting dynamics, loyalty to the Kenya Kwanza coalition as well chemistry with DP Ruto to avoid a fallout similar to the Uhuru-Ruto one.

Charles Ouma

