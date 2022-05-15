Details of the heated 11-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

An exercise that Kenya Kwanza thought would be a walk in the park turned into a nightmare with disagreements characterizing the meeting.

It all began when the search narrowed down to Tharaka Nithi Senator Kithure Kindiki and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua.

A standoff ensued with supporters of the two countering each other in heated arguments that saw the matter drag for 11 hours.

Arguing its case, the Gachagua camp noted that settling on Kindiki for the post will lead to low voter turnout particularly in Mt Kenya west region that stretches from Kiambu through Murang'a, Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Laikipia.

Those backing the Tharaka Nithi lawmaker on the other hand argued out that he is an accomplished professional with an impressive resume and a good record of development and policies.

After a long day in a meeting at DP Ruto's residence in which tempers reportedly flared, Gachagua, and Kindiki left in a huff.

The duo was billed as the front runners in the race to be Kenya Kwanza running mate with reports of disagreements on the running mate position.

First to drive out of the heavily-guarded home was Kindiki even as deliberations at the meeting remain a closely-guarded secret.

Shortly afterwards, Gachagua followed, leaving the rest of the team holed up in a meeting with Ruto, an indication that an agreement has not been reached yet and that the matter is more complex than the Kanya Kwanza brigade anticipated.

Chemistry with Ruto to avoid a fallout and other factors

Late into the night, Ruto’s communication boss issued a statement confirming that the matter had been solved and the running mate would be unveiled on Sunday, May 15.

"Kenya Kwanza alliance had a series of meetings today, where several matters were discussed; development of county chatters, programs on Bottom-up economic policies as well as the extensive discussions on the running mate issue. The decision will be communicated to you today," he assured.

