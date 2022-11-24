RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

KOT react to story of 60-year-old swindled Sh700K in one week by woman

Amos Robi

Tom Ikonya had sold one his assets and was looking to start a business but things ended up otherwise

Tom Ikonya who was swindled Sh700K in 7 days Photo credits: Mwangi Muiruri NMG
Over the last two days, the name of 60-year-old Tom Ikonya has been synonymous with online users.

Ikonya name is all over the internet because of how he lost Sh700,000 in just one week to a woman he met in a bar.

According to the Nation, Ikonya was Sh 700,000 rich on Thursday, November 10, 2022, but by the close of November 16 2022, he had only Sh8 left in his bank account.

Tracing his spending,Ikonya spent Sh6,320 when he met the woman who ended up taking off with his money. Ikonya shared his idea to start a business with the money and the mystery lady offered to give him a hand. She asked for Sh350,000 to begin the planning.

Ikonya revealed he spent Sh100,000 on paying rent for the premises for the business and another Sh50,000 for licenses.

Seemingly tired of making small withdrawals Ikonya opted to have all his cash at hand. On Tuesday, November 15 he returned to the bar alongside his new acquaintance to have a drink as they had an overview of where the business plan had reached.

The woman later left the bar leaving Ikonya with a parcel with his clothes and since then her phone has been off.

More trouble piled on Ikonya as he was mugged as he left the bar and ended up at the Maragua police station.

Ikonya’s story has seen mixed reactions from Twitter users:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

