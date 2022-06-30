Martha Karua’s rally cut short as teargas canister explodes near podium

Azimio La Umoja Deputy Presidential candidate Martha Karua was on Thursday, June 30, 2022 forced to cut short her political rally at Gusii Stadium in Kisii County after a teargas canister exploded near the main podium.
It was not immediately established who lobbed the teargas canister at the crowd
The unfortunate incident prompted police officers providing security at the event to evacuate Karua and other politicians to safety.
It was not immediately established who lobbed the teargas canister at the crowd that had turned up at the rally, put them and the Deputy Presidential candidate in danger.
