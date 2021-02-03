Canada-based lawyer Miguna Miguna has reacted to former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko’s arrest saying that it is not right, and he is opposed to his prosecution.

Miguna noted that he has been at the forefront calling for Sonko’s imprisonment, but is currently happening to him is because he exposed President Uhuru Kenyatta and Interior PS Dr. Karanja Kibicho for causing chaos and destroying property in 2017.

“No Kenyan has called for Mike Sonko's imprisonment more than Yours Truly. But I oppose despot Uhuru Kenyatta's PERSECUTION of Mbuvi. Despot Uhuru Kenyatta is PERSECUTING Mbuvi for exposing him, Kibicho & Co. for causing chaos, killing Kenyans, and destroying property in 2017!” said Miguna.

The exiled lawyer’s remarks come after Mike Sonko, was summoned to appear at the DCI headquarters to record a statement over remarks he made, claiming that in 2017, they printed ODM T-shirts together with Kibicho and bought second-hand cars which they burnt along Ngong Road and blamed it on ODM supporters.

Sonko had been summoned to appear at DCI on Monday and when he did, he was detained and spent the night at Muthaiga Police station, before he was arraigned and charged with 12 counts which included assault, robbery with violence, and destruction of property.

The former governor denied the charges and the court directed that he remains in police custody until 4th February pending determination of an application to be released on bail.