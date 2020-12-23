Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has spoken after criticism from other leaders over comments on former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko being the Ukambani Kingpin.

Kuria said his only crime was giving an opinion that Sonko should lead the Kamba Nation to government, which saw his community get insulted.

He insisted that the former Nairobi Governor has been voted for overwhelmingly by other communities compared to Kalonzo Musyoka whose votes come from the Kamba people, yet he claims to be a national leader.

Moses Kuria then offered his apologies for the remarks adding that he had taken back the words he said at the funeral of late Machakos Senator Boniface Kabaka.

“Oh ye hypocrites. Yesterday I was an object of collective hate (Including an attack on my community by Kitui Senator Enock Wambua). My crime- I gave my opinion that Mike Sonko is the leader of the Kamba Nation to the chagrin of MP Makali Mulu, Senators Wambua, Cleophas Malala, Moses Wetangula, and Mutula Kilonzo Jr (Who said I was lucky I was not in Luo Nyanza otherwise I would have gone home without clothes). Now Mike Sonko has been voted for by other Kenyans than Kambas by the ratio of 7:1. On the other hand, Kalonzo Musyoka who claims to be a national leader has been voted for by Kambas all his life. No wonder his motley crew was bitter with me. I take this opportunity to offer my profuse apologies to the Paramount Chief Kivoi of the Kamba Nation, the undisputed leader of the Kambas Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka- as indeed restated by his team yesterday. To Mike Sonko, the title erroneously conferred to you yesterday is hereby withdrawn. To err is human. I will send a goat to Kalonzo to demonstrate my remorse and penance,” said Moses Kuria.

During the funeral of Senator Kabaka, the Gatundu South legislator said Mike Sonko should stop wasting time calling other people kingpins, and should instead take charge and take the Kamba Nation to Government.

“Kwa Rafiki yangu Sonko wacha kupoteza muda, hio laini unapitia sijui kuambia nani nani nani, chukua Wakamba wapeleke kwa serikali,” Kuria said.