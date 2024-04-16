Ruto picks Moses Kuria's PS to replace top diplomat hours before swearing in

In an unexpected twist of political events, President William Ruto has made a surprising last-minute change to Kenya's representation at the East African Community (EAC).

Veronica Mueni Nduva, the current Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service and Performance Management headed by CS Moses Kuria, has been selected to step into the role that Caroline Mwende Mueke was anticipating to take on.

This decision comes just hours before the scheduled swearing-in, shaking up the usual proceedings and leaving the political pundits debating.

Nduva, known for her exemplary work in the Ministry of Public Service, where her initiatives have significantly improved service delivery, will now carry her expertise to a broader stage.

Despite Mueke's preparations to assume the role of the EAC's secretary-general, the government's new direction has placed Nduva at the forefront of regional integration and cooperation efforts.

A letter from CS Peninnah Malonza to Deng Alor Kuol, South Sudan's minister for EAC affairs and the current chairperson of the EAC Council of Ministersdid not disclose why the sudden change of heart.

"Further to our letter of 15 March informing you of a presidential action nominating Ms. Mwende for appointment as the new Secretary General by the Summit in accordance with the EAC Treaty, we are writing to inform you that the President of Kenya has amended the nomination of Ms. Mwende for the position of EAC Secretary General," the document read in part.

Pundits are reading undertones of political maneuvering in the changes.

Veronica Mueni Nduva’s career profile

Let’s take a look at the profiles of Veronica Mueni Nduva

Veronica Mueni Nduva is an accomplished governance , public sector management professional, with 20 plus years experience spanning the Kenya government, East African Community economic bloc, the United States Government and civil society.

She is highly qualified and experienced in bi-lateral relations, political communication, relationship building , strategic thinking and negotiations.

Veronica Mueni Nduva, the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Performance and Delivery Management in Kenya, has held the role since October 2023.

In this capacity, she oversees the improvement of service delivery within the government's various departments.

Previously, from December 2022 to October 2023, Nduva was the Principal Secretary for the State Department of Gender and Affirmative Action within the Ministry of Public Service, Gender, and Affirmative Action, focusing on public service, gender, and affirmative action matters.

Her role as Senior Advisor in the Executive/Political Office at the U.S. Department of State spanned from June 2014 to November 2022.

She acted as a liaison between U.S. government diplomats and Kenyan officials, enhancing diplomatic relations.

As a Government Affairs Specialist with the East African Community from February 2012 to June 2015, Nduva worked on governance and political engagement across East African nations.

In the period from May 2009 to September 2010, she served as Deputy Director for the Committee of Experts on Constitutional Review in Kenya, contributing to the country's constitutional reform efforts.