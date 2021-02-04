The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has cautioned motorists against settling traffic offenses on their own, after a motorist based in Mombasa lost Sh500,000 to boda boda riders.

Abdallah Mohamed had agreed to compensate a rider after a minor road accident but as soon as he opened a bag carrying the money, the five boda boda riders grabbed it and took off including the one that was allegedly injured.

DCI called on motorists to avoid falling into such traps and report traffic incidents to the police.

“Motorists are cautioned not to settle traffic cases by themselves whenever involved in a road mishap, but endeavour to inform Police Officers for lawful action. This is after a motorist lost a whooping half a million shillings to boda boda riders as he settled a traffic case with one of them in Nyali, Mombasa. Abdallah Mohamed, painfully recounted to our officers how out of his magnanimity, he had fallen into the trap of settling the matter with a rider by compensating him after a minor road accident.

But no sooner had he opened a bag he was carrying containing the money, than the riders including the supposedly injured rider, grabbed it & took off. Efforts to trace the riders who were five in numbers have so far yielded no fruits.

Motorists are advised to avoid falling prey to such antics and report to Police Officers whenever a road accident happens, since some of the would-be victims may turn out to be criminals,” said DCI.