MP Samuel Arama jailed for six months over fraud

The courts have sentenced Arama to six months in jail with the option of a fine of Sh1.5 million.

According to evidence produced in court, the MP abused his office and authority to aqcuire a piece of land in Nakuru.

The parcel of land has been identified as Nakuru Municipality 6/95 which was owned by a private citizen.

The original owner of the land was identified as a Mr Muhammad Nisar Ahmed.

Between August 3, 2015, and August 11, 2015, Arama conspired with four individuals to swindle Nisar.

The MP and his accomplices were accused of forging a land sale agreement that purported to be signed by a Mr. Yusufu Mustafah Ratemo for a plot of land belonging to Nisar.

Three former Nakuru land officers were also found guilty by Anti-graft Court Chief Magistrate Victor Wakumile.

John Mwaura, Daniel Nyantika, and Charles Birundu were each fined Sh1,040,000.

Kennedy Onkoba, the attorney who handled the deal, was fined Sh560,000, failure to which he would also serve six months in jail.