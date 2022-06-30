RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

MP Samuel Arama jailed for six months over fraud

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

Guilty as charged

Nakuru West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama
Nakuru West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama has been found guilty of fraud.

The courts have sentenced Arama to six months in jail with the option of a fine of Sh1.5 million.

According to evidence produced in court, the MP abused his office and authority to aqcuire a piece of land in Nakuru.

Nakuru West Member of Parliament Samuel Arama
The parcel of land has been identified as Nakuru Municipality 6/95 which was owned by a private citizen.

The original owner of the land was identified as a Mr Muhammad Nisar Ahmed.

Between August 3, 2015, and August 11, 2015, Arama conspired with four individuals to swindle Nisar.

The MP and his accomplices were accused of forging a land sale agreement that purported to be signed by a Mr. Yusufu Mustafah Ratemo for a plot of land belonging to Nisar.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama
Three former Nakuru land officers were also found guilty by Anti-graft Court Chief Magistrate Victor Wakumile.

John Mwaura, Daniel Nyantika, and Charles Birundu were each fined Sh1,040,000.

Kennedy Onkoba, the attorney who handled the deal, was fined Sh560,000, failure to which he would also serve six months in jail.

According to the court, none of the accused received a direct benefit from the fraudulent deal, and the complainant was given back the land's title deed.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

