MPs threaten to strike, here's why

Minority leader Opiyo Wandayi said on Thursday, November 10, that even after the house had approved the appointment of Treasury Cabinet Secretary Prof Njuguna Ndung’u, no money had been disbursed for the NG-CDF.

He proposed that CS Ndung’u be given seven days to explain the way forward, as the house prepares to go for recess in December 2022.

Wandayi proposed that the MPs should go on strike should the National Treasury fail to disburse the money.

“May I also dare say, and this is not an empty threat, that failure to do that (disbursement of funds) I will be moving members of the house to refrain from any talk of recess and refrain from any engagement on any business until NG-CDF funds are disbursed,” Opiyo said.

The minority leader’s remarks were supported by many MPs in the house, including Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa.

Ichung’wa said many voters are waiting for the disbursement of the funds so that they can apply for bursaries to pay for the children’s fees in January 2023.

“There is absolutely no reason why the National Treasury should not be disbursing the NG-CDF and I will engage with the CS so that before we consider breaking for recess, will have NG-CDF and National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAF) as well as money meant for counties,” the Majority leader said.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula asked Ichung’wa to team up with the chair of the Budget and Finance committee to reach out to the Treasury CS.

The two will be expected to table the results of their deliberations with the ex-chequer on Tuesday, November 15.

The 13th Parliament had earlier argued that the quashing of the 2013 CDF by the Supreme Court act did not affect the 2015 NG-CDF act.

Former Treasury CS however maintained that he would await the advise of the Attorney General before allocating any money to the NG-CDF.