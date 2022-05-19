Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Matatu Owners were protesting harassment by police officers at the Westlands stage outside Naivas Supermarket.

According to the drivers, the Nairobi Expressway contractor did not leave a provision for matatus to pick and drop passengers while constructing the Westlands toll centre.

The terminus that existed before was turned into the driveway for motorists to access the toll station, leaving no space for matatus.

Pulse Live Kenya

Drivers were forced to drop passengers on the road, interfering with the flow of traffic resulting in harassment from police officers.

Following the early morning chaos, the construction team, traffic officers matatu operators resolved to make a temporary provision to allow drivers to drop off and pick up passengers.

Nairobi Traffic Commander Joshua Omukata said that the issue would be looked into by stakeholders such as the Kenya National Highways Authority, National Transport and Saftey Authority and Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

“From Kinoo to town, no spaces were created for matatus to drop and pick passengers and there are no service lanes as well. In the last two weeks, four lives have been lost,” Supermetro Chairman Nelson Mwangi said.

“We are going to take this matter seriously, we will sit down with KeNHA, NMS and all other parties involved in this matter,” the traffic commander assured, adding the closure of roads by matatu operators was uncivil.

In the current set-up, matatu drivers will drop and pick up passengers at a space created between Waiyaki Way and the road leading to the Nairobi Expressway toll station.