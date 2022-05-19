RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Authors:

Denis Mwangi

The Nairobi Expressway contractor was forced to create a space for matatus after protests

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus
Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus

Normalcy was restored at the Westlands roundabout after protesting drivers and matatu operators engaged police in running battles for the better part of Thursday morning.

Recommended articles

Matatu Owners were protesting harassment by police officers at the Westlands stage outside Naivas Supermarket.

According to the drivers, the Nairobi Expressway contractor did not leave a provision for matatus to pick and drop passengers while constructing the Westlands toll centre.

The terminus that existed before was turned into the driveway for motorists to access the toll station, leaving no space for matatus.

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus
Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus Pulse Live Kenya

Drivers were forced to drop passengers on the road, interfering with the flow of traffic resulting in harassment from police officers.

Following the early morning chaos, the construction team, traffic officers matatu operators resolved to make a temporary provision to allow drivers to drop off and pick up passengers.

Nairobi Traffic Commander Joshua Omukata said that the issue would be looked into by stakeholders such as the Kenya National Highways Authority, National Transport and Saftey Authority and Nairobi Metropolitan Services.

From Kinoo to town, no spaces were created for matatus to drop and pick passengers and there are no service lanes as well. In the last two weeks, four lives have been lost,” Supermetro Chairman Nelson Mwangi said.

We are going to take this matter seriously, we will sit down with KeNHA, NMS and all other parties involved in this matter,” the traffic commander assured, adding the closure of roads by matatu operators was uncivil.

In the current set-up, matatu drivers will drop and pick up passengers at a space created between Waiyaki Way and the road leading to the Nairobi Expressway toll station.

A zebra crossing will also be put to allow passengers cross the road leading to the toll station.

Authors:

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former principal testifies against Oscar Sudi in forgery case

Former principal testifies against Oscar Sudi in forgery case

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Nairobi Expressway Contractor creates temporary terminus for matatus [Video]

Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

Dedan Kimathi family suffers tragic loss of freedom fighter's grandson

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Mirema Murder: Mugota's wife reveals husband's secretive lifestyle

Uhuru suspends High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Uhuru suspends High Court Judge Said Chitembwe

Stop threatening journalists - Media Council warns politicians

Stop threatening journalists - Media Council warns politicians

Protests erupt in Westlands after Matatu operators strike [Videos]

Protests erupt in Westlands after Matatu operators strike [Videos]

Gideon Moi clarifies on his relationship with Azimio

Gideon Moi clarifies on his relationship with Azimio

Charles Owino exits Siaya Governor race, to return to National Police Service

Charles Owino exits Siaya Governor race, to return to National Police Service

Trending

Details of the heated 17-hour standoff on Ruto's running mate

Deputy President William Ruto and Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua

CCTV shows how Mirema man was cornered, shot in broad daylight [Video]

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested [Photo]

Busia-bound bus makes surprise detour to DCI headquarters, 2 arrested

Fresh details emerge linking Mirema shooting victim to 'mchele' syndicate

More information has emerged about the shooting of Moses Njoroge Muiruri who was gunned down in broad daylight in Mirema Springs area, in Roysambu.