Nairobi Expressway motorists report traffic jam on 3rd day of trials [Photos]

Denis Mwangi

The Nairobi Expressway was constructed at a cost of Sh87.9 billion

The Nairobi Expressway praised to be the road that will help decongestion of traffic between Mlolongo and James Gichuru road experienced traffic jam on Monday after Kenyans decided to take advantage of the trial which began on Saturday.

Photos reaching the news desk showed cars lined up to take one of the Nairobi Expressway exits in Westlands.

Long queues were also reported at some of the expressway’s toll stations.

How express is the expressway when we all line up to pay. Eight wasted minutes, they should have designed a dedicated exit for ETC users. Hope these are just teething problems,” lamented one of the drivers.

Stephen Makau, another motorist said that cars heading to the CBD have no option but to use the Museum Hill exit, causing the traffic jam.

As the Expressway conducts its trial run, they need to figure out a way of managing users because this is now causing traffic issues at exit points,” another driver offered.

Other than the snarl-up witnessed on the said sections of the Sh87.9 billion road, most of the experience was smooth.

Transport CS James Macharia, while speaking on Saturday during the commissioning of the road ahead of public use, said about 11,000 thousand vehicles have so far been registered on the road, with about 7,000 having registered to use the electronic toll collection.

Moja Expressway, the subsidiary of China Road and Bridge Corporation, is in charge of managing the road and has been registering over 800 vehicles a day.

The registration is ongoing and motorists who will want to use the Nairobi Expressway can register their vehicles at Lavington or along Mombasa Road.

CS Macharia also said that the old Mombasa Road will be renovated at a cost of Sh9 billion and will incorporate a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) line.

He added that sections of the road which were damaged during construction will be repaired by a contractor expected to sign a contract next week.

Denis Mwangi

Nairobi Expressway motorists report traffic jam on 3rd day of trials [Photos]

