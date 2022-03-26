Raila announces his pick for Kakamega Governor

Barasa is a governor aspirant for Kakamega County looking to vie on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket.

Former Prime Minister Odinga made the endorsement while addressing residents at Sabatia market in Butere constituency. He assured the voters that Barasa was the best man for the county's top job.

“As we pass the baton to Barasa, Oparanya and I will go to Nairobi where he will help me work from there,” Raila said.

Top politicians vying for Kakamega County Governor

Barasa is in the gubernatorial race alongside Senator Cleophas Malala of the Kenya Kwanza alliance as well as Lugari MP Ayub Savula and Philip Kutima who are set to square it out at the DAP Kenya primaries.

Also speaking during the campaign trail which took place Saturday, the ODM leader promised to revive Kenya’s economy. He stated that he has fought many battles and it was now time to fight for Kenya’s economy.

“I have fought for the dictatorship in this country. I fought for the new Constitution and it’s time to fight for our economy and to help our youths as well,” Raila stated.

Under his administration, Raila assured, there will be improved healthcare by creating Babacare.

He appealed to the locals to stand firm behind him to ensure they are voting for overwhelming for him to take over from President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Also in attendance at the Kakamega tour were Narc-Kenya’s Martha Karua, Opiyo Wandayi, Junet Mohamed among other Azimio La Umoja affiliated leaders.

Karua backed Raila’s presidency by saying Mount Kenya is ready for Odinga’s presidency.

"If you need change we must have a change in our leadership,” she said.