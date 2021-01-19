Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi has said that Kambas must be very good and humble people, and he sympathizes with them for allowing former Vice-president Kalonzo Musyoka to lead them for all these years.

Sudi’s remarks come a day after the Wiper Party leader in a statement on Monday demanded a lifestyle audit of Deputy President William Ruto.

The Kapseret MP said he had heard Kalonzo’s claims and all he was doing was crying like a baby left by his mother.

Mr. Sudi added that the only legacy the former VP will leave is dyeing his hair, despite serving the country for over 40 years.

In his message, the legislator also pointed out that he had listened to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s radio interview, and he has only chosen to pray for him.

“I listened to President Uhuru Kenyatta's address yesterday morning and I chose to just pray for him this year 2021. I also heard Kalonzo making his claims and I wondered why he was acting like a cry baby left by his mother. The only skill and legacy that Kalonzo will leave is the art of dyeing his hair despite him serving this country for over 40 years. He has never built even a single business empire, who bewitched him? I really sympathize with Kambas if they allowed him to lead them all these years. Kambas must be very good and humble people,” wrote Oscar Sudi.

Lifestyle audit

Kalonzo had accused DP Ruto of having been involved in a number of corruption scandals.

"We, therefore, demand on behalf of all Kenyans that the DP subjects himself to a transparent lifestyle audit. Let us be honest with ourselves, as leaders we must learn to be accountable for all our acts of omission and commission and this is what is required of us under Chapter 6 of the 2010 Constitution.

"In this regard, I urge Arap Mashamba to stop being hypocritical and to take responsibility for his misdeeds which stink to the high heavens! It is so sad to know that DP Ruto has been fomenting divisions and indeed a class war instead of preaching unity and cohesiveness. As a disruptor of law and order, he is easily comparable to the outgoing President of the United States Mr. Donald Trump," Kalonzo stated.