Police react to Senator Malala after claiming the NPS comprises school dropouts

In a statement issued by Police spokesperson Bruno Shioso, the NPS expressed disappointment in what he termed as “unwarranted and outrageous remarks, which we find

too demeaning and only aimed at scandalizing a noble profession deployed in the service and good of the public.”

Pulse Live Kenya

The spokesperson added that it was disheartening to listen to Senator Malala’s statements despite being accorded protection by the same officers he had slandered.

He reminded the public that guns are only complementary tools of service and the performance of police duties also involves other skills and competencies.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it is stressed here that the NPS is a professional entity composed of all cadres of Kenyans as envisaged by the Constitution of Kenya with respect to the diversity requirement, and that the service comprises competent, professional, knowledgeable and highly skilled officers with the right disposition and attitude to police the challenges of the 21st century.

“It is in this vein that we continue to expand and enhance our collective capacities and capabilities as seen in current investments in fields such as forensic investigations, recruitment of technical skills within our ranks, specialized training in areas such as transnational organized crime and counterterrorism, amongst others,” Shioso’s statement read in part.

He added that all the mentioned skill-sets, are deliberately aimed at safeguarding Kenya’s security and require a certain academic threshold than what was maliciously alluded to by the Senator.

Pulse Live Kenya

The police spokesperson also urged Kenyans to ignore the derogatory remarks made by Malala

“The Inspector general lauds the officers who covered the event's security for remaining calm and composed despite the grave humiliation that they encountered.

“Finally, the Inspector General of Police commits to continue professionalizing the service as espoused by our vision in order to continue making notable contribution toward the development of our beloved country,” Shioso concluded.

Senator Malala's public apology

Senator Malala in his apology defended that his statements were taken out of context.

“My attention has been drawn to a video circulating on social media about my utterances on the Police. I wish to categorically state that my remarks were taken totally out of context.