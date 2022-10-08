Ruto's message to family of former Ainabkoi MP William Chepkut

The President described Chepkut as an astute politician who was known for his humility and humour.

"Chepkut was down-to-earth and a witty politician who served his people with dedication," the President said.

The politician who passed away on Saturday morning, served as the Ainabkoi MP from 2017 to 2022.

He was previously a personal assistant to the late Cabinet Minister Nicholas Biwott.

Nine Lives of William Chepkut

In October 2021, Chepkut was hospitalised after being diagnosed with an undisclosed illness.

Earlier that year in July, he had sustained injuries after collapsing inside a hotel in Nairobi.

“I fainted and was rushed to the hospital, where I received treatment and was discharged," he said in an interview with KTN.

After being treated and discharged, he went to Dubai for medical consultation and the doctors insisted that he goes for sugery due to inuries on his leg.

However, after returning from Dubai, he travelled to Uganda on official duties where he suffered another accident which resulted in a fractured hand and injured his other knee.

He was rushed to hospital in critical condition and admitted at the intensive care unit. He later underwent a six-hour surgery on his legs and the injured arm.

"In the hand there is a plate and a screw, so in two years or three years depending on their compatibility, they'll remove the screw and the plate," he said at the time.

Surviving poisoning

In April 2021, he spoke for the first time about how he was once poisoned and confined to hospital for about 5 months in 2002.

"In 2002 before the hand over of power, I was given poison, but I survived. All my organs were...(affected). I was given a kidney transplant," he disclosed.